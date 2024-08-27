Kolkata Protest: Police Use Batons, Tear Gas As BJP Demands Release Of Arrested Students

The Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case has sparked such an anger that the West Bengal government is finding hard to douse. The protestors are not ready to back down with the government firm on its stand. A section of students today marched towards the CM office Nabanna demanding Mamata Banerjee's resignation. However, they were stopped midway as police used batons and fired tear gas shells to disrupt the protestors. Several students were taken into custody as well. Later, the BJP leaders took out a march towards Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar demanding release of the students.

After this, Kolakata Police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas to disperse BJP leaders and supporters. The protesters were demanding the release of students arrested during the Nabanna Abhijan rally and calling for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation following the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College.

The situation escalated when BJP supporters attempted to breach police barricades at Lalbazar. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who was leading the march, fell ill after being exposed to tear gas and was forced to leave the scene.

Earlier in the day, Majumdar's procession was halted by police from advancing toward Lalbazar. In response, Majumdar and other local BJP leaders staged a sit-in protest at the barricades around 4:30 PM, demanding an explanation from the police regarding the arrests and calling for the unconditional release of the students detained during the Nabanna Abhijan.

When their protest failed to elicit a response from the Police Commissioner or other senior officials, BJP leaders and supporters made another attempt to break through the barricades. Police then used force to control the situation and arrested 94 protesters.

“The state president has warned the Police Commissioner to explain their stand on the arrests and ensure the unconditional release of the Bengali students who were detained from various locations during the march to Nabanna,” a state BJP leader said.

The Nabanna Abhijan rally, organised under the banner of 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and the dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha,' saw participation from various locations, including Howrah, Santragachi, Howrah Bridge, M G Road, and Princep Ghat. (With agency inputs)