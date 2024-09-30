Kolkata Rape Case SC Hearing: CJI Asks For NTF Progress Report, Reschedules Hearing To October 14

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to submit a detailed report on the progress of the National Task Force (NTF) set up to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals. The hearing regarding this urgent matter has been rescheduled for October 14.

CJI Chandrachud expressed concern over the West Bengal government’s progress on infrastructure improvements, including the installation of CCTVs and the construction of toilets and separate resting rooms at government-run medical facilities. Although the state has indicated that remaining work will likely be completed by October 31, it assured the court it would make every effort to finish by October 15, 2024.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court also probed the status of individuals still employed at R.G. Kar Hospital who are under investigation for alleged financial irregularities. “Who are the people under probe still employed in R.G. Kar Hospital?” the bench asked the CBI counsel.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing resident doctors, informed the court that these doctors continue to perform essential and emergency services despite the ongoing turmoil. The Supreme Court reiterated its previous order banning the publication of the victim’s name and photo in the rape-murder case linked to R.G. Kar Hospital. Advocate Vrinda Grover raised concerns about the deceased victim’s parents, who are troubled by social media clips revealing their daughter’s identity.

The court emphasized that it had already passed an order regarding this issue and that it is the responsibility of law enforcement to enforce it, clarifying that the ban applies to all intermediaries.

As the investigation unfolds, the bench noted that substantial leads have emerged from the CBI’s inquiry, addressing both the alleged rape and murder as well as financial irregularities at the hospital.

In a previous update on September 21, junior doctors partially resumed their duties after a 42-day work stoppage, protesting the horrific rape and murder of a fellow doctor while on duty at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Supreme Court had previously expressed its alarm over findings in a status report from the CBI, stating on September 17 that it was disturbed by the revelations but refrained from disclosing specifics to protect the ongoing investigation. Additionally, on September 9, the court had voiced its concern regarding the absence of the “challan,” a key document needed for the postmortem of the victim, from the records submitted by the West Bengal government.

The apex court had also criticized the Kolkata Police for delays in registering the unnatural death of the junior doctor, calling the situation “extremely disturbing” and questioning the procedural delays.

Following the tragic incident, which has sparked nationwide protests, the Supreme Court established the 10-member National Task Force to create protocols aimed at ensuring the safety of doctors and healthcare professionals. The investigation into the case continues, with a civic volunteer arrested shortly after the victim’s body was found on August 9.

As the case unfolds, the pressure is on the West Bengal government to act swiftly in ensuring the safety and security of healthcare workers in the state.