Kolkata Rape Case: West Bengal Junior Doctors Resume ‘Cease Work’ Alleging Inaction By Government

Doctors’ ‘Cease Work’ Resumes: Junior doctors in West Bengal escalated their protest on Tuesday, launching an indefinite ‘total cease work’ to demand urgent action from the state government. Their key concerns include the need for enhanced safety and security measures at all medical facilities across the state.

After an eight-hour meeting, junior doctors have announced their decision to escalate protests by presenting a set of 10 demands. These demands focus on enhancing hospital security, improving health infrastructure, and eliminating the culture of threats and politics within hospitals.

“We are compelled to return to a full ceasework starting from today. Unless we receive clear action from the government on safety, patient services, and the politics of fear, we will have no choice but to continue our full strike,” the Junior Doctors’ Front of West Bengal's statement said.

The junior doctors had partially returned to work at government hospitals on September 21 after a 42-day protest. They had been on strike to protest the rape and murder of a woman doctor who was on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Aniket Mahato, one of the junior doctors leading the protest, expressed frustration over the state government's inaction. "We do not see any positive approach from the state government to fulfil our demands for safety and security. Today is the 52nd day (of the protest) and we are still being attacked," Mahato told PTI. He further noted that promises made during meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have not been upheld, leaving the doctors with "no option other than opting for full cease work, starting today."

Mahato warned that "unless we see clear action from the state government on these demands, this complete cease work will continue."