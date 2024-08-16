Advertisement
KOLKATA RAPE-MURDER CASE

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 19 Arrested After RG Kar Medical College Vandalised, Police Release Photos

Police has arrested 19 people so far, miscreants entered the medical establishment and vandalised the emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store, and parts of the outpatient department.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 19 Arrested After RG Kar Medical College Vandalised, Police Release Photos Picture source: 'X'

Kolkata Police has arrested 19 people so far in connection with the vandalism of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital early Thursday night. A city court has remanded the custody of the held individuals till August 22. 

Miscreants entered the medical establishment and vandalised the emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store, and parts of the outpatient department. The incident took place as women across West Bengal were protesting the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor inside the hospital premises. 

The damage caused by the assailants led to injuries among several people, including some police officers. Meanwhile, the strike by junior doctors at government healthcare facilities, protesting the rape and murder continued Friday. 

The protesting doctors are demanding severe punishment for the perpetrators and improved security at their workplace. 

Opposition parties in the state have slammed the police for failing to take sufficient action during the vandalism and violence at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. 

On Thursday evening, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reported that two floors of the emergency ward at the hospital had been destroyed, with medicines looted and infrastructure and equipment significantly damaged. 

