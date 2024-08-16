Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 19 Arrested After RG Kar Medical College Vandalised, Police Release Photos

Kolkata Police has arrested 19 people so far in connection with the vandalism of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital early Thursday night. A city court has remanded the custody of the held individuals till August 22.

Miscreants entered the medical establishment and vandalised the emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store, and parts of the outpatient department. The incident took place as women across West Bengal were protesting the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor inside the hospital premises.

19 arrests so far in RG Kar hospital vandalism. Five of them were identified by social media feedback. If you recognise any of the suspects from our earlier posts, kindly inform us. Thank you for your support & trust. pic.twitter.com/zyY4sOgjBi — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) August 16, 2024

The damage caused by the assailants led to injuries among several people, including some police officers. Meanwhile, the strike by junior doctors at government healthcare facilities, protesting the rape and murder continued Friday.

The protesting doctors are demanding severe punishment for the perpetrators and improved security at their workplace.

Opposition parties in the state have slammed the police for failing to take sufficient action during the vandalism and violence at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Thursday evening, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reported that two floors of the emergency ward at the hospital had been destroyed, with medicines looted and infrastructure and equipment significantly damaged.