Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Blames CPI(M) And BJP For RG Kar Hospital Vandalism

New Delhi: After the vandalism at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital protest site on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, August 14, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being responsible for the incident.

While addressing a rally on Friday, CM Banerjee urged the CBI to accelerate its investigation into the incident. She said, "I know the vandalism at RG Kar was orchestrated by CPI(M) and BJP."

Banerjee criticised CPI(M) and BJP and said "There are skeletons scattered across Bengal. We all know this. All their grandstanding is meaningless. If they had shown genuine sympathy and compassion, I wouldn't need to say anything. But now I will speak out... Who was responsible for the Bilkis Bano case? Who was behind the Unnao incident? Who was behind the Hathras incident? Just yesterday, in Madhya Pradesh, a Dalit woman was targeted. Who was responsible? In Manipur, women were paraded naked for a month and raped--under whose rule did that happen? Who tortured the wrestlers? Was there any justice?"

"Instead, the perpetrator was promoted to MP, and his son was given a ticket. We are neither pawns nor kings. Nine governors were changed, but our 'king' remains the same. He can use all the big words he wants, but tell me, are women safe in BJP-ruled states? When something happens in Bengal, there is an investigation, but when it happens in your state, there is none," she further added, ANI reported.

She further said that the state government is capable of handling any situation in Bengal and called for capital punishment for the accused in this case.

On August 14, a mob entered the RG Kar Hospital campus and demanded the protest site, vehicles, and public property, leading security officials to break up the crowd.