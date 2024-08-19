Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2779979https://zeenews.india.com/india/kolkata-rape-murder-case-cbi-gets-approval-to-conduct-polygraph-test-on-accused-2779979.html
NewsIndia
KOLKATA DOCTO RAPE MURDER CASE

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: CBI Gets Approval To Conduct Polygraph Test On Accused

The CBI has received permission to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested suspect in the Kolkata hospital rape-murder case.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 05:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: CBI Gets Approval To Conduct Polygraph Test On Accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) received approval on Monday to administer a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect in the horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Saturday, the CBI conducted a psychoanalysis test on the accused, who is currently in the agency's custody. The incident occurred on August 9 when a postgraduate trainee doctor was reportedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College, sparking widespread strikes and protests within the medical community.

 

This is a developing story

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case
DNA Video
DNA: NASA astronaut shares video of International Space Station
DNA Video
DNA: Is role of 'former principal' suspicious in Kolkata doctor rape-murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Government's ultimatum on madrasas!
DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Elections will be held in three phases in J&K amidst terrorists challenge
DNA Video
DNA: Danger of new virus in the world, reaches Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Weight loss - How did Khalid lose 567 kg?