Kolkata Rape Murder Case: CBI Gets Approval To Conduct Polygraph Test On Accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) received approval on Monday to administer a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect in the horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Saturday, the CBI conducted a psychoanalysis test on the accused, who is currently in the agency's custody. The incident occurred on August 9 when a postgraduate trainee doctor was reportedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College, sparking widespread strikes and protests within the medical community.

This is a developing story