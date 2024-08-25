Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Raids Dr Sandip Ghosh’s Residence Over RG Kar Hospital Scam
This raid is part of an investigation into financial irregularities linked to the R G Kar Hospital scam.
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: A team of CBI officials, including female officers, is currently waiting outside Dr. Sandip Ghosh's residence. The officials have not yet entered the house as Dr. Ghosh remains inside, not opening the door. This raid is part of an investigation into financial irregularities linked to the R G Kar Hospital scam.
Further details are awaited.
