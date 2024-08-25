Advertisement
RG KAR HOSPITAL

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Raids Dr Sandip Ghosh’s Residence Over RG Kar Hospital Scam

This raid is part of an investigation into financial irregularities linked to the R G Kar Hospital scam.

Written By Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 07:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: A team of CBI officials, including female officers, is currently waiting outside Dr. Sandip Ghosh's residence. The officials have not yet entered the house as Dr. Ghosh remains inside, not opening the door. This raid is part of an investigation into financial irregularities linked to the R G Kar Hospital scam.

Further details are awaited. 

