Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782321https://zeenews.india.com/india/kolkata-rape-murder-case-cctv-screen-grab-of-accused-sanjay-roy-before-doctor-trainees-death-surfaces-2782321.html
NewsIndia
KOLKATA RAPE-MURDER CASE

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CCTV Of Accused Sanjay Roy Before Doctor Trainee's Death Surfaces

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: The CCTV screen grab shows Sanjay Roy entering the hospital at 1:03 am. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 01:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CCTV Of Accused Sanjay Roy Before Doctor Trainee's Death Surfaces

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: A CCTV screen grab of the suspect, Sanjay Roy, entering the hospital an hour after midnight has been released. It shows the suspect entering the hospital shortly after midnight. The footage also reveals a Bluetooth earphone around the suspect's neck, similar to the one found at the crime scene, where the trainee doctor’s body was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The CCTV screen grab shows Sanjay Roy entering the hospital at 1:03 am. During questioning, when presented with the CCTV evidence, Sanjay Roy confessed to the crime, according to media reports.

 

He entered the hospital after midnight, with CCTV footage capturing him entering and exiting the seminar hall, where the junior doctor had gone to sleep. The case has ignited widespread protests, particularly in Kolkata.

A special court in Kolkata has permitted a polygraph test to be conducted on Sanjay Roy. The court has also authorized lie-detector tests on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the medical college, and four other doctors who were on duty the night of August 8-9.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh