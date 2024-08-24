Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: A CCTV screen grab of the suspect, Sanjay Roy, entering the hospital an hour after midnight has been released. It shows the suspect entering the hospital shortly after midnight. The footage also reveals a Bluetooth earphone around the suspect's neck, similar to the one found at the crime scene, where the trainee doctor’s body was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The CCTV screen grab shows Sanjay Roy entering the hospital at 1:03 am. During questioning, when presented with the CCTV evidence, Sanjay Roy confessed to the crime, according to media reports.

He entered the hospital after midnight, with CCTV footage capturing him entering and exiting the seminar hall, where the junior doctor had gone to sleep. The case has ignited widespread protests, particularly in Kolkata.

A special court in Kolkata has permitted a polygraph test to be conducted on Sanjay Roy. The court has also authorized lie-detector tests on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the medical college, and four other doctors who were on duty the night of August 8-9.