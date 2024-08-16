Advertisement
KOLKATA RAPE-MURDER CASE

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: IMA Announces Nationwide Closure Of Non-Emergency Services On Aug 17

The medical body said that essential services will continue and casualty wards will remain operational.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 07:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced on Thursday a 24-hour nationwide suspension of non-emergency services from 6 am on August 17. This action is a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The medical body said that essential services will continue and casualty wards will remain operational.

The IMA stated that out-patient departments (OPD) will be closed and elective surgeries will be suspended. This withdrawal of services will affect all sectors where modern medicine doctors are providing services.

"Subsequent to the brutal crime in R G Kar Medical College, Kolkata, and the hooliganism unleashed on the protesting students on the eve of Independence Day (Wednesday night), the Indian Medical Association declares nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday 17.08.2024 to 6 am Sunday 18.08.2024 for 24 hours," the statement said, PTI reported.

The statement said that the authorities need to provide safety for doctors inside hospitals and campuses.

"Doctors, especially women, are vulnerable to violence because of the nature of the profession. It is for authorities to provide for the safety of doctors inside hospitals and campuses. Both physical assaults and crimes are a result of indifference and insensitivity of the authorities concerned to the needs of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers," the statement said.

The decision to implement a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services was made following a meeting with the state branches of the IMA.

