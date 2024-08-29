Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: IMA Suspends Former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh Amid CBI Probe

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) suspended Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, amid the CBI investigation of his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor earlier this month.

In a recent order, the Indian Medical Association announced that a committee, establised by IMA national president Dr RV Asokan, reviewed the rape and murder case involving a postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent events at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

"The undersigned along with the National President has also visited the parents of the victim in their home. They had put up their grievances against you (Ghosh) in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in an appropriate manner befitting the responsibility held by you in your dealings with them," the order stated, ANI reported.

"The IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations' of doctors also have demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole," it said.

The order also said that the disciplinary committee of the IMA has "unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of the Indian Medical Association."

On August 26, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh as a part of his investigation into the rape and murder of a female doctor at the institution.