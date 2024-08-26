Advertisement
KOLKATA MURDER-RAPE CASE

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Polygraph Tests Done On Accused, CBI Conducts Financial Irregularity Searches

The CBI conducted searches at various places in connection with its probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the hospital.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 12:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers on Sunday performed a lie-detection test on the main accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with their investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor of state-run RG Kar Medical College. The test took place at Kolkata's Presidency Jail, where Roy is currently being held, the officer said.

The CBI also conducted searches at various places in connection with its probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the hospital.

Central agency officers also conducted polygraph tests on several individuals at their Kolkata office, he said, PTI reported, adding that the test on Roy was over after around four hours.

On Saturday, four individuals, including former RGKMCH Principal Sandip Ghosh, underwent polygraph tests.

The CBI has requested permission from a local court in Kolkata to administer lie-detector tests on seven individuals, including Roy and the former RGKMCH principal. While the result of these tests cannot be used as evidence during trial findings give the agency a direction for the further probe.

A team of polygraph specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi, who were flown to Kolkata, conducted the tests.

Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested on August 10, a day after the body of the 31-year-old female medic was discovered in the seminar hall of the medical college.

