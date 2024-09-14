Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Stand-Off Between Mamata Banerjee, Junior Doctors Continues

The stand-off between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Junior Doctors in Kolkata is still continuing even after more than one month has pass since the brutal rape-murder case of a trainee doctor at the state run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The junior doctors have been protesting since August 9 following the rape-murder incident. The doctors have put forth several demands to the TMC government including better security arrangements for healthcare workers, strict action aginst former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner and state health secretary, fixing responsibility of those who destroyed the evidence of the rape-murder case and ending the threat culture in the medical institutions.

The junior doctors went to meet Chief Minister Banerjee at her residence. When they were waiting outside demanding live telecast of the meeting, Banerjee addressed them saying that since the matter is subjudice, live telecast is not possible. The CM also urged them to not get drenched in the rain and take shelter if they are not ready for talks. Banerjee also said that every movement should follow a decorum and even she has led multiple proteststs in the past. Banerjee said that live teleast of the meeting can only be done after the court order.

Later in the evening, when the doctors agreed for talks without live telecast, they were reportedly asked to return citing that it was too late. The doctors alleged that despite relenting on their live-streaming demand, they were "unceremoniously" asked to leave the venue.

An agitating doctor, speaking to reporters before leaving, said they had agreed to attend the meeting without live-streaming or video recording, as requested by Banerjee.

"When we came here, we had demanded video recording or live-streaming of the talks. We were not allowed. Then the chief minister came out and appealed to us to join the talks, promising that we would receive the minutes of the meeting. We discussed among ourselves and agreed to join the meeting without live-streaming or video recording," the doctor said.

"When we conveyed this to Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, we were told to leave the venue because it was too late and they had been waiting for us for three hours. We were unceremoniously asked to leave," the doctor added.

The doctor broke down in tears while speaking to media and said that the incident reflected the 'true intentions' of the state government. A video shared by the junior doctors showed Bhattacharya telling them to leave as it was too late.

The scheduled meeting between Banerjee and the agitating junior doctors, who have been protesting over the RG Kar incident, did not take place even after a three-hour wait due to the impasse over live-streaming the meeting.