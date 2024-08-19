Advertisement
KOLKATA RAPE-MURDER

Kolkata Rape-Murder: Student Arrested For 'Life Threatening, Provocative Posts' Against CM Mamata

Kirti Sharma, with Instagram username 'Kirtisocial' is accused of inciting others to kill the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
File Photo (PTI)

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: A student was arrested in West Bengal's Kolkata for allegedly revealing the identity of the doctor who was sexually assaulted and killed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on social media and life threats to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A complaint was filed at the Taltala police station, which led to the arrest.

Kirti Sharma, the accused, is accused of inciting others to kill the chief minister in a way that is evocative of the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as per Hindustan Times. Sharma used the Instagram handle "kirtisocial."

"A complaint was received that the person with Instagram username 'Kirtisocial' uploaded three stories related to the incident that recently took place at RG Kar MCH, disclosing the picture and identity of the victim," news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

"At the same time, the accused person also shared two stories against the CM that contained offensive comments and life threats to her. Those were very much provocative in nature and might have created social unrest and promoted hatred among communities," he said.

The accused will be produced before a court, police said.

