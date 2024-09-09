Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Directs CBI To File Fresh Status Report By September 17

In the gruesome Kolkata rape-murder case, the Supreme Court has now directed the CBI to submit a fresh status report in the case by September 17. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also perused the report submitted by the CBI in a sealed cover. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, submitted the report to the court. During the hearing, SG Mehta informed the bench, which also included Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, that the investigative agency had decided to send the forensic samples to AIIMS for further analysis.

"A status report has been filed by CBI, it appears that an investigation is in progress, we direct the CBI to file a fresh status report...We don't want to guide the CBI on its investigation," the bench said.

The Supreme Court directed a senior officer from the West Bengal Home Department and a senior CISF officer to ensure that all three CISF companies assigned to provide security at RG Kar Hospital are provided accommodation. The top court further instructed that all required security equipment and gadgets needed by the CISF should be handed over to them by the end of the day.

During the hearing, talking about the doctors' protest over the rape-murder case, the West Bengal government told the top court that 23 people have died as doctors are on strike protesting the rape and murder of the postgraduate medic. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, submitted a status report filed by the state health department.

On August 22, the Supreme Court sharply criticized the Kolkata Police for the delay in registering the case of unnatural death of the woman doctor who was raped and killed at RG Kar Hospital, calling the situation "extremely disturbing." The court raised concerns about the sequence of events and the timing of procedural formalities.

Earlier, the top court had formed a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to establish a protocol aimed at ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests. The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9.