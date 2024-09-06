Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: On Thursday, the TMC rejected claims made by the parents of a woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered. The parents had accused the police of covering up the case. However, the TMC said a new video shows the family was initially satisfied with the investigation.

The family quickly responded, saying the video was forced by the police just after the cremation. They, along with protesting doctors, accused Kolkata Police of trying to hide the truth by rushing the cremation.

TMC leader Shashi Panja said the new video proves the family's claims are false. She mentioned that another viral video alleged police offered money to the family, but the parents denied this in the new footage, insisting they only want justice for their daughter.

Panja urged that politics should not interfere with the case and asked for no pressure to be put on the family. She also criticized the BJP for using the tragedy for political gain.

The family, however, told a Bengali news channel that the video was staged by the police. They accused authorities of trying to protect a former hospital principal involved in the case.

Panja condemned the spread of "fake" videos online, accusing the BJP's IT cell of pushing these narratives. She also criticized the release of the post-mortem report on social media, calling it an injustice to the victim.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu questioned the CBI’s slow progress in the case, despite receiving all necessary documents 23 days ago. He also challenged the BJP’s claims of evidence tampering, asking for more clarity.

The death of the doctor on August 9 has sparked protests across the country, with junior doctors in West Bengal ceasing work in response. Panja supported their protests but hoped they would return to work soon.

The West Bengal BJP, on the other hand, accused the state government of trying to cover up the case. BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya said the family’s statements exposed the TMC and police's attempts to suppress the truth.