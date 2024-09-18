Junior doctors on early Wednesday announced to continue their protest over the RG Kar murder case, have declared they will persist with their sit-in and abstain from duties. This stance remains firm despite the state's response to their previous demands, which included the appointment of Manoj Kumar Verma as the new Kolkata Police chief in place of Vineet Goyal, and the dismissal of two senior health department officials. The doctors, following a lengthy general body meeting that extended from the evening into the night, have labeled these administrative actions as merely a "partial victory" for their cause.

The medical professionals are calling for the ouster of state health secretary NS Nigam, citing assurances from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for action on this matter. They plan to request another meeting with the CM through an email to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant later in the day.

Their demands also encompass discussions on the safety and security of medical staff within hospital grounds, including a detailed plan on the utilization of the Rs 100 crore fund allocated by the government for enhancing the security of doctors in public hospitals.

The statement emphasizes that without a comprehensive reform of the public healthcare delivery system—encompassing the referral process, recruitment of health workers and patient counsellors, eradication of admission malpractices, and ensuring the availability of essential medicines—no substantial security measures can be effectively implemented in hospitals.

Additionally, the doctors are insisting on the immediate formation of a task force led by the chief secretary in medical colleges, a commitment made during their meeting at Banerjee's residence. They are also advocating for the conduct of student body elections and guaranteeing significant representation of junior doctors in the top decision-making bodies of these institutions.

Earlier, the state government had instated Verma as the new city police commissioner, succeeding Goyal, following a meeting with Banerjee.