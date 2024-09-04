Kolkata Rape-Murder: Junior Doctors Continue Ceasework Across Bengal | Updates

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Amid the ongoing agitation against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state run RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the ceasework by junior doctors at state-run hospitals in West Bengal continued on Wednesday to protest against the incident that took place last month. Following the ceasework, which has been underway for over three weeks now, health services remained affected at most state-run medical facilities.

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Speaking on the protests, one of the junior medics said, “Our demand for justice is still unfulfilled. The protests will continue till our sister gets justice and the culprits are brought to book”. He said Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal has not resigned, too, which was another demand of the agitating doctors.

This comes a day after, Health workers in Kolkata held hands to form human chains in solidarity with the trainee doctor. Amid the calls for the resignation of the police commissioner in the city, protesters demanded swift action and justice for the RG Kar victim.

The protesters have alleged inadequate steps by the police during its probe in the matter, before the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court. The body of the trainee medic was found in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. A nationwide outage was triggered following the horrifying incident. “We believe that many people are being shielded in the case and the truth must come out,” another junior doctor at a state-run hospital told PTI.

One of the health worker said, "We feel that it has been so many days since the incident at R.G. Kar Hospital, but the government has not given us any answers…there has been no justice."

A civic volunteer was arrested shortly after the trainee doctor's body was discovered. The CBI has also arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for alleged financial misconduct at the college.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carried out a huge protest march seeking to corner the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over alleged mishandling of the evidence in the case.

Amid the protests against the TMC government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that the party administration was working to provide justice to the victim. The former Uttar Pradesh CM slammed the the BJP saying that the saffron party was 'on the forefront to malign the image of' the West Bengal government.