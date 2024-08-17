Kolkata Rape-Murder Protest: Gujarat Doctor Booked For Brandishing Pistol At Gathering

Amreli: A case has been registered against a doctor in Gujarat’s Amreli city for allegedly waving his licensed pistol while addressing doctors and medical students assembled to protest the Kolkata rape-murder, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm Friday when a large number of medical students and doctors had gathered at the city’s Rajkamal Chowk for a candle march, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Chirag Desai.

During his address before the start of the candle march, Dr GJ Gajera, a private practitioner, brandished his licenced pistol “with the intention to create fear among the public”, Desai said.

The police official said that Dr Gajera also violated a notification issued by the district magistrate concerning licensed weapons.

The doctor was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 353 (1), (b) – public mischief – and 270 (public nuisance), and under the Arms Act and Gujarat Police Act, he said.

Doctors associated with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) as well as trainee doctors and staff of the Amreli Civil Hospital had joined the march to protest the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, he said.