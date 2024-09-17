Kolkata Rape-Murder SC Hearing: Supreme Court Directs Wikipedia To Remove Victim’s Name, Photo

The Supreme Court of India began hearing the plea related to the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 9, 2024. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra perused the CBI report and said disclosing the status would jeopardise further investigation. In a significant directive, the Supreme Court ordered Wikipedia to remove the name and photo of the victim from their platform to protect her identity. The court also addressed concerns about the CBI's handling of evidence, stating that there is no indication that the agency destroyed any evidence, including 27 minutes of CCTV footage.

The court reviewed the status report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the progress of their investigation and CBI to also file status report on probe so far on alleged financial irregularities in medical departments.

During the hearing, the West Bengal Police clarified that they have handed over all evidence, including CCTV footage, to the CBI and do not possess any information related to the crime. This statement comes amid concerns about potential evidence tampering.

The Supreme Court also refused to stop streaming of live proceedings in the suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The top court said it was a matter of public interest and the public must know what is transpiring in the courtroom.

As the hearing commenced, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, sought the stopping of live proceedings in the case. He alleged that women lawyers of chamber are facing threats of acid attack and rapes. The top court assured Sibal that it would step in if there were any threats to lawyers and others. The hearing is currently underway.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.