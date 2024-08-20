Kolkata Rape-murder: Supreme Court Sets Up National Task Force For Doctors' Safety

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals.

The task force includes Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin among others.

Days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests, the apex court suo motu took up the case and directed the taskforce to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.

The court said the Task Force would also prepare an action plan to prevent gender-based violence and ensure a dignified working space for interns, residents, and non-resident doctors,

The top court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. The court asked the West Bengal government to file a status report on the mob attack incident in the RG Kar hospital on August 15.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud observed, "The Kolkata incident raises safety issues of doctors across the country."

"We are deeply concerned about the fact that the name, photo and video clip of the Kolkata rape victim were published all over India. The law prohibits publishing victims' names," the CJI observed.

The court also raised questions about the actions of the Kolkata Police on the day of the murder. The court observed, "It appears crime was detected in the early hours of the morning and no FIR was filed".



Denying this senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that is not correct and an unnatural death case was already registered.

Supreme Court reiterated that until late at night there was no FIR that suggested it was a clear case of murder.

CJI then said that we are setting up a national task force and wants them to give recommendations on the modalities to be followed across the country for safety measures for senior and junior doctors.

Meanwhile, the FAIMA Doctors Association welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to set up a National Task Force. FAIMA requested the court include representation from interns, resident doctors, faculties, and government officials.

SC has now listed the matter on August 22.

The Supreme Court said the West Bengal state is expected to restrain on the peaceful protests and that power of state is not unleashed on peaceful protests.

The apex court remarked that as more and more women are joining the work force the country cannot wait for another rape for things to change on the ground.

The CJI noted that the existing enactments do not address institutional safety standards for doctors and medical workers.