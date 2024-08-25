Advertisement
KOLKATA RAPE-MURDER

Kolkata Rape-Murder: Why Is Sanjay Vashisth, Sandip Ghosh's Ex-Deputy, Under CBI’s Radar?

The CBI conducted raids at multiple locations, questioning former RG Kar Medical College officials, including ex-deputy Sanjay Vashisth.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 02:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kolkata Rape-Murder: Why Is Sanjay Vashisth, Sandip Ghosh's Ex-Deputy, Under CBI’s Radar? Picture source: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday conducted raids at 15 locations, including the residence of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal, Sandip Ghosh. Among the new names involved in the CBI's investigation is former medical superintendent and vice-principal, Sanjay Vashisth.  

A seven-member CBI team is leading these raids as part of an ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities at the state-run hospital. The investigation stems from the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor within the hospital premises. 

The CBI’s anti-corruption unit also searched the homes and offices of individuals involved in supplying materials for patient care and management. The probe team arrived at Sandip Ghosh's residence for questioning at 6 a.m. However, they were only able to enter the house about 90 minutes later, as the doors were not immediately opened. 

A CBI officer stated that Vashisth is being questioned regarding his knowledge of the financial irregularities at the hospital.  

 "Vashisth is being questioned on how much he knew about the financial irregularities that happened in the hospital when he was the MSVP," the officer told PTI. 

The CBI summoned Principal Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay to the hospital in the morning to accompany their team during the investigation. An ex-colleague of Sandip Ghosh has alleged his involvement in the illegal trade of dead bodies.

CBI officers have been interrogating Ghosh at his Beliaghata residence since 8 a.m., while others questioned Vashishth. A professor from the forensic medicine department was also brought in for questioning. Additionally, CBI officers visited the residence of a supplier in Howrah as part of the ongoing probe.

