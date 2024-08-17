Kolkata RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder: Akhilesh Yadav Defends Mamata Banerjee, Says BJP...

Kolkata RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case: While doctors across the country continue to protest for their safety and justice for the victim trainee doctor who was brutally murdered and raped, political parties continue to indulge in the blame game despite the sensitivity of the issue. While the BJP is accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of shielding the real culprits, now Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav defended Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Mamata Banerjee herself is a woman and understands the pain of a woman. She has taken action as per demand. The government has also decided to get the matter investigated by CBI or any other institution. But along with this, the people of the Bharatiya Janata Party should not do politics," said Akhilesh Yadav, adding that the BJP should not take political advantage of the incidents.

On the other hand, the BJP has continued to attack the TMC over the brutal rape and murder case. Raising critical questions in the RG Medical College rape and murder case, former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani called for a thorough investigation into the allegations surrounding the incident.

"As per media reports, blood was oozing out of her body. The question arises did no one hear the screams of that woman on that floor? .... Is this the work of one rapist?...Who is the one because of whom the rapist was assured in the hospital that he could return home after committing the rape?...Who instructed that officer to tell the girl's parents that it was a suicide?" said Irani.

On August 9, a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim's family has alleged that she was raped and murdered. This incident has triggered a nationwide protest by doctors and medical fraternities.