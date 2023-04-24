Kolkata Shocker: Woman Found Living With Dead Daughter's Body For 5 Days

A septuagenarian woman in Kolkata was found staying with her daughter`s body at home for around five days, police said. The dead woman has been identified as Doel Basu, 32. Her mother Dipali Basu, who had been staying with the daughter`s body at their residence at Ranikuthi in south Kolkata, has been taken by the police to Calcutta Medical College & Hospital for mental and physical checkup. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination and police have sealed the residence where the mother and daughter used to live.

Local people informed the police that the Basus had been residing at that residence since 2006 and both rarely interacted with their neighbours. They used to get food deliveries regularly from a particular agency. Locals informed the police that although the mother was coming out of the residence regularly, they could not spot her daughter for the last five days. On being asked by the neighbours, Dipali Basu always used to claim that either her daughter was sleeping or resting.

On Monday afternoon, while the delivery boy came to deliver their food, he smelt a foul oduor emitting from inside the room. The delivery body informed the neighbours, who, in turn, contacted the local police station. The cops came, entered the house and recovered the body of the daughter from the bedroom of the residence. "We are investigating whether it is a simple case of death or a suicide or murder. We are waiting for the post-mortem report for the time being," an investigating official said.