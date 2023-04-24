topStoriesenglish2598772
NewsIndia
KOLKATA

Kolkata Shocker: Woman Found Living With Dead Daughter's Body For 5 Days

A septuagenarian woman in Kolkata was found staying with her daughter`s body at home for around five days, police said. The dead woman has been identified as Doel Basu, 32. Her mother Dipali Basu, who had been staying with the daughter`s body at their residence at Ranikuthi in south Kolkata, has been taken by the police to Calcutta Medical College & Hospital for mental and physical checkup. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination and police have sealed the residence where the mother and daughter used to live.

Last Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 09:52 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Kolkata Shocker: Woman Found Living With Dead Daughter's Body For 5 Days

A septuagenarian woman in Kolkata was found staying with her daughter`s body at home for around five days, police said. The dead woman has been identified as Doel Basu, 32. Her mother Dipali Basu, who had been staying with the daughter`s body at their residence at Ranikuthi in south Kolkata, has been taken by the police to Calcutta Medical College & Hospital for mental and physical checkup. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination and police have sealed the residence where the mother and daughter used to live.

Local people informed the police that the Basus had been residing at that residence since 2006 and both rarely interacted with their neighbours. They used to get food deliveries regularly from a particular agency. Locals informed the police that although the mother was coming out of the residence regularly, they could not spot her daughter for the last five days. On being asked by the neighbours, Dipali Basu always used to claim that either her daughter was sleeping or resting.

On Monday afternoon, while the delivery boy came to deliver their food, he smelt a foul oduor emitting from inside the room. The delivery body informed the neighbours, who, in turn, contacted the local police station. The cops came, entered the house and recovered the body of the daughter from the bedroom of the residence. "We are investigating whether it is a simple case of death or a suicide or murder. We are waiting for the post-mortem report for the time being," an investigating official said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?