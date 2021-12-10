Kolkata speedster is now brand ambassador of ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ campaign- Here’s how it happened

New Delhi: In an attempt to increase followers on social media, many people go out of their way to do something different. While some resort to viral content, others try to do a little extra. In a similar incident, a Kolkata youth got addicted to a bike stunt in order to gain popularity on social media.

The youth used to post videos of bike stunts on social media. When the videos caught the police’s attention, they tracked the boy, started his counselling and taught him the meaning of life.

The Bidhannagar police’s effort forced Mohammad Shakib, a resident of Park Street, to change his mind. There was a time when the police brought him in to give him a lesson on road safety and now, Shakib has become the brand ambassador of the road safety initiative by Bidhannagar police.

#Watch: A #Kolkata youth who was earlier addicted to bike stunts inaugurated a road safety initiative of #Bidhannagar police. This happened after police tracked and counselled him so that he could follow the right path pic.twitter.com/0JvPD4UiI6 — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) December 10, 2021

Shakib on Thursday attended the event organised by Bidhannagar police as the inaugural speaker of ‘Safe Drive Save Live’ program. He also inaugurated the event by cutting the ribbon.

Shakib used to ride fast on the road with his Kawasaki Ninja 750 bike. In the past, he had posted videos of him doing stunts on his bike on several important roads of the city including Ma Flyover, Red Road, Newtown, Bishwa Bangla Sarani.

After watching the video, the police of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate found him and contacted him. He was counseled by the officials.

On the occasion of the inauguration of ‘Safe Drive Save Live’ initiative, Shakib admitted that he has made some mistakes in the past. "I am trying to change more in the future," Shakib said.

