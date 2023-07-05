Kolkata's Popular Loreto College Slammed Over 'Discriminatory Admission Policy'

Loreto College, a prestigious institution affiliated with the University of Calcutta in West Bengal's Kolkata, found itself at the center of controversy when it denied admission to students from non-English medium schools. The college's discriminatory admission policy sparked outrage on social media platforms, prompting a swift and forceful response from the public.

College Forced to Retract Discriminatory Policy Amidst Backlash

As undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2023-24 began in West Bengal, Loreto College announced online that applicants from Bengali and Hindi-medium schools were not eligible for admission. The institution's note accompanying the list of selected students stated that candidates from vernacular medium schools were excluded due to the college's English-centric curriculum, examinations, and instructional materials. The decision created a storm of criticism against the college.



cre Trending Stories

Critics Slam Policy as a "Colonial Hangover"

The college's policy, which emphasized the importance of English fluency, drew accusations of perpetuating a colonial mindset. Critics argued that such exclusionary practices overlooked the talents and potential of students from vernacular medium schools. The original notice even advised these students to seek bilingual institutions for higher education, further exacerbating the backlash.

University of Calcutta Steps In and Demands Explanation

The University of Calcutta, taking notice of the controversial policy, demanded an explanation from Loreto College's principal, Christine Coutinho. The university sought clarification on the discriminatory admission criteria that overlooked students from vernacular medium schools. The scrutiny from the university administration added pressure on the college to address the issue promptly.

College Issues Unconditional Apology and Retracts the Policy

Under mounting pressure, Loreto College issued an unconditional apology, directed towards the people of Bengal, acknowledging that the admission notice did not align with the college's cherished values. The institution expressed regret for any hurt caused and swiftly retracted the discriminatory admission policy. The college emphasized its commitment to serving the people of Bengal and maintaining its century-old legacy of holistic education.

College Clarifies Intention and Acknowledges Language Barriers

In response to the University of Calcutta's inquiries, Loreto College clarified that the policy aimed to address language-specific barriers faced by students from vernacular medium backgrounds. The institution's statement asserted that teachers had observed difficulties faced by students who lacked English fluency in following lectures. The college intended to create a comfortable learning environment, but it regretted the unintended consequences of its policy and apologized for hurting students' sentiments.

By swiftly retracting their discriminatory admission policy and offering a sincere apology, Loreto College aimed to mend the damage caused and reaffirm its commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunities for all students in Bengal.