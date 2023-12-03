Korba Constituency Election Result 2023: Congress’ Jai Singh Agarwal VS BJP’AS Lakhanlal Dewangan

The population of the Korba constituency in the state of Chhattisgarh is 3.60 lakhs. It includes 2,13,129 voters, with 1,56,23 being male and 1,07,504 female. In this region, Hindus constitute 96%, Muslims 2.75%, and Christians 0.9%. The literacy rate here is approximately 94%. Since the delimitation of the assembly in 2007, Congress candidate Jay Singh Agrawal has been winning consistently in this constituency. However, despite this, the Congress faces defeat in the Lok Sabha elections each time. In the 2019 elections, Jay Singh Agrawal's wife lost by more than 35,000 votes in the Korba constituency.

Election and Voter Turnout Percentage: In the 2018 legislative assembly elections, the voter turnout percentage for the Korba seat was 71.96%. The voting in different categories occurred as follows: Total votes cast through EVMs were 160,999, with total valid EVM votes being 0. Similarly, the total postal votes were 1,037, and valid postal votes numbered 1,012. The total valid votes on this seat amounted to 161,003. In the election, 1,014 voters opted for NOTA. Polling Stations and Election Commission made extensive preparations in Korba for conducting impartial and peaceful elections. A total of 243 polling stations were set up to facilitate unbiased and tranquil voting. The average number of voters per polling center was 927.

POLITICAL SCENARIO: Prominent figures associated with this region include BJP leader Banwarilal Agrawal, former MP Dr. Banshilal Mahato, and former Home Minister Nankiram Kanwar. The main economic base of the Korba region is comprised of jobholders, traders, contractors, and farmers. Due to organizations like Chhattisgarh State Power Corporation, National Thermal Power Corporation, Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO), South Eastern Coalfields Limited, and other small industries, the economic situation in this area is robust.

In 2001, the long labor strike during the restructuring of Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) had a significant impact on the region's image. Despite that, there have been several scandals related to contracts in this area in recent decades. Nevertheless, there has been improvement in the prosperity of the Korba region in the past few decades.