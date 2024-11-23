Koregaon Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Mahesh Sambhajiraje Shinde-SS, Shashikant Jaywant Shinde-NCP-SP Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result
Koregaon Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Koregaon witnesses a fierce contest as Shiv Sena’s Mahesh Shinde defends his seat against NCP’s Shashikant Shinde. With 17 candidates in the fray, this key Satara constituency highlights the Mahayuti-MVA rivalry. The results will determine whether Shiv Sena retains dominance or if NCP reclaims the seat. Stay tuned for live updates.
Koregaon Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Koregaon’s diverse mix of urban and rural voters makes it a politically dynamic battleground in the 2024 Maharashtra elections.
The Electoral Line-Up: Candidates in the Fray
Seventeen candidates are contesting the Koregaon seat, with prominent names including:
- Mahesh Sambhaji Raje Shinde (Shiv Sena-Shinde faction): The sitting MLA seeking to retain his position.
- Shashikant Jaywant Shinde (NCP): A key challenger aiming to reclaim the seat for the Sharad Pawar faction.
- Umesh Bhau Chauhan (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha): Representing the interests of regional and rural voters.
Out of 44 total applications, 21 were accepted, 12 were rejected, and 11 were withdrawn, leaving a competitive field of 17 candidates.
A Battle of Alliances: Mahayuti vs. MVA
The broader political narrative in Koregaon reflects the tussle between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).
2019 Elections Recap
In 2019, Mahesh Shinde won the seat, establishing Shiv Sena's (then unified) dominance in Koregaon. This time, his challenge comes not only from the NCP but also from smaller parties and independents.
Anticipated Outcome: A Tight Contest
As the vote counting progresses, Koregaon remains a closely watched constituency. Will Mahesh Shinde retain his stronghold, or can the NCP under Shashikant Shinde turn the tide?
Stay tuned for live updates as the results for this key Satara district seat unfold.
