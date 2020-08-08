Kozhikode plane crash: One of 18 deceased passenger tests COVID-19 positive, says Kerala Minister KT Jaleel

Kozhikode: As the injured in the Kozhikode plane crash are being administered medical attention, Kerala Minister K T Jaleel infomed that of the 18 people killed one had tested positive for coronavirus.

"One of the 18 passengers who died in Kozhikode flight crash has tested COVID-19 positive", Jallel was quoted by PTI.

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said that the mediathat samples of passenger, Sudheer Varyath (45), were sent for testing and it has returned positive COVID-19.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja has asked all people engaged in rescue operations to report to the health authorities, get themselves tested and undergo self quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, a team investigating the crash reached the accident site and have recovered the digital flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder.

"The DFDR and CVR, which have been recovered from the plane, will help in finding the cause of this accident," a DGCA official said. These devices will be sent to Delhi for further investigation.

The Centre assured that a probe is on to ascertain various aspects of the Air India Express flight crash at Karipur airport.

Of the injured 149 passengers are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, 22 in critical condition. 22 discharged after first aid, Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan said.

The flight with 190 passengers and crew on board had overshot the runway while landing on Friday evening and plunged 35 feet below into a valley and broke into two.