Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2022: The SSLC supplementary examination result for 2022 has been released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). After 12 o'clock, you can get the Karnataka SSLC extra result for 2022 on the website karresults.nic.in. Students would require their registration number to check the Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022.

Additionally, an SMS will be used to provide the Karnataka SSLC 2022 Supplemental Results to the registered mobile number. According to the results of the SSLC extra exam, 37,479 pupils have passed.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2022: Here’s how to check online

Visit the official website of Karnataka result, karresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the SSLC supplementary result 2022.

Now enter the asked credentials such as registration number.

Click on the submit button. The Karnataka SSLC supplementary result will be displayed on the screens.

From June 27 to July 4 of 2022, the Karnataka SSLC supplemental exams were administered. On May 19, 2022, the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 was made public. This year, a total of 8,53,436 pupils took the SSLC exam, with 7,30,881 of them passing, for an 85.63 percent pass rate.