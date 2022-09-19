KSP Constable Recruitment 2022: Govt Job Alert! Apply for over 3000 posts at ksp-recruitment.in- Check age limit, salary and other details here
Karnataka State Police (KSP Constable Recruitment 2022) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Armed Police Constable (CAIR/DAR). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment exam by visiting the official website ksp.karnataka.gov.in, scroll down for more details.
KSP Constable Recruitment 2022: Karnataka State Police has announced bumper vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Armed Police Constable (CAR/ DAR). Male and Transgender are eligible to get these jobs. KSP is filling up a total of 3484 vacancies for the year 2022. Starting on September 19, 2022, anyone interested in applying for the Karnataka Police Recruitment must do so online at ksp-recruitment.in, the official website. The application period will end on October 31, 2022. However, candidates have until November 3, 2022, to submit their fees.
KSP Constable 2022: Important Dates
|Event
|Important Dates
|Starting Date of Online Application
|19 September 2022
|Last Date of Online Application
|31 October 2022
|KSP Exam Date
|to be announced
KSP Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details
Armed Police Constable (CAR/ DAR) - 3484 Vacancies
KSP Constable Jobs 2022; download the official notice here
KSP Jobs 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have passed SSLC/ 10th Standard or Equivalent are eligible to apply for the following vacancies mentioned above.
KSP Constable 2022: Age Limit
- Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years
- Maximum Age Limit For Other Candidates: 25 Years
- Maximum Age Limit For SC, ST, OBC (2A, 2B, 3A, 3B): 27 Years
- Maximum Age Limit For Tribal of Karnataka: 30 Years
KSP Constable 2022: Pay Scale
|S. No.
|Rs
|1.
|
23500-24600
|2.
|27000-29600
|3.
|29600-32600
|4.
|36000-39800
|5.
|46400-47650
KSP Constable 2022: Here’s how to apply
- Go to the official website of the police - https://ksp.karnataka.gov.in/ or https://ksp-recruitment.in/
- Click on the application lin
- Now, enter your details
- Take a print out of the application form
