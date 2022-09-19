KSP Constable Recruitment 2022: Govt Job Alert! Apply for over 3000 posts at ksp-recruitment.in- Check age limit, salary and other details here

KSP Constable Recruitment 2022: Karnataka State Police has announced bumper vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Armed Police Constable (CAR/ DAR). Male and Transgender are eligible to get these jobs. KSP is filling up a total of 3484 vacancies for the year 2022. Starting on September 19, 2022, anyone interested in applying for the Karnataka Police Recruitment must do so online at ksp-recruitment.in, the official website. The application period will end on October 31, 2022. However, candidates have until November 3, 2022, to submit their fees.

KSP Constable 2022: Important Dates

Event Important Dates Starting Date of Online Application 19 September 2022 Last Date of Online Application 31 October 2022 KSP Exam Date to be announced

KSP Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details

Armed Police Constable (CAR/ DAR) - 3484 Vacancies

KSP Jobs 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed SSLC/ 10th Standard or Equivalent are eligible to apply for the following vacancies mentioned above.

KSP Constable 2022: Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit For Other Candidates: 25 Years

Maximum Age Limit For SC, ST, OBC (2A, 2B, 3A, 3B): 27 Years

Maximum Age Limit For Tribal of Karnataka: 30 Years

KSP Constable 2022: Pay Scale

S. No. Rs 1. 23500-24600 2. 27000-29600 3. 29600-32600 4. 36000-39800 5. 46400-47650

KSP Constable 2022: Here’s how to apply