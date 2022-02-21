K'taka HM intensifies security following Bajrang Dal activist's murder

New Delhi: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday (February 21) addressed the media on the law and order situation in the state following the alleged murder of a Bajrang Dal activist Harsha.

Talking to ANI, Jnanendra informed that the law and order situation is under control in Karnataka’s Shivamogga and teams of police officials have been deployed for the coming days in view of potential violence.

#UPDATE At present, everything is under control in Shivamogga. 200 more police personnel sent from Bengaluru. 1200 already stationed. RAF also present there. We've instructed SPs of other districts as well to closely monitor the situation: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra pic.twitter.com/xXtuqlqI28 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

“At present, everything is under control in Shivamogga. 200 more police personnel were sent from Bengaluru. 1200 already stationed. RAF was also present there. We've instructed SPs of other districts as well to closely monitor the situation,” said the home minister on Monday.

“We have instructed police officials to analyse the situation and maintain law & order; have to take care for 2-3 days,” he added.

The statements came at the heels of violence that broke out in Shivamogga over the alleged killing of a Bajrang Dal activist, triggering a communal angle in the incident.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basawaraj Bommai, however, has denied any communal angle in the killing and clarified that the incident is not linked to the ongoing hijab controversy.

So far, three people have been arrested in relation to Harsha’s alleged murder while a police probe is still on to nab the remaining accused.

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered at around 9 pm last night in Shivamogga. The security was tightened in the city following the incident.

