Karnataka

Two ferries carrying 200 people collide in Karnataka's Shivamogga

These ferries commute on the Tumari and Barangi routes of Sagara Taluks on the banks of Sharavathi river.

Two ferries carrying 200 people collide in Karnataka&#039;s Shivamogga
Representational photo

Karnataka: Two ferries carrying around 200 people collided on the Kalasavalli to Ambaragodlu waterway route of Sharavati river, in Sagara taluk here on Wednesday. Both ferries sustained minor damages and no injuries have been reported so far.

These ferries commute on the Tumari and Barangi routes of Sagara Taluks on the banks of Sharavathi river."Unskilled people are driving these ferries, I have complained to the concerned authorities but no action has been taken so far," said Tumari village head GT Sathyanarayana.

Kalsavalli-Ambaragodlu is an inline water route which connects submerged part of Sagara Taluk. A famous pilgrimage temple Sri Singanduru Chowdeshwari is also located here which attracts thousands of people every day.

Last year Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone to build a huge bridge across the river.

KarnatakaFerries collideKalasavalliAmbaragodlu
