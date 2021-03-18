KTET December 2020: Kerala Pareekshabhavan declares result, check details ktet.kerala.gov.in

New Delhi: The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has announced the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test, KTET December 2020 result on Wednesday (March 17, 2021). It is an eligibility examination conducted twice, every year to evaluate the essential ability and aptitude of the teachers for the posts of lower primary, upper primary and High school level in Kerala.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducts the KTET exam, once in May-June and next in November-December.

The result for the November-December KTET is generally released in January. However, this year, the examination was postponed to January due to COVID-19.

Candidate can now check their results from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The two and half hour exam was conducted this year on January 9 and January 17.

Steps to check the KTET 2020 result:

1. Visit the official website of Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test- ktet.kerala.gov.in.

2. Go to the Latest notification section flashing on the homepage.

3. Click on the link, “KTET December 2020 RESULT PUBLISHED”.

4. You will be re-directed to a new window.

5. Enter category, registration number and date of birth. Then click on check results.

6. Download and take a print of the KTET December 2020 Result for future reference.

Keep a check on the official website for more updates.

