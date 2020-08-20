Kulbhushan Jadhav should be represented by Indian lawyer, says MEA

India on Thursday asserted that Kulbhushan Jadhav should be represented by an Indian lawyer as Pakistan seeks to implement the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgement of 2019 to review the case.

Addressing a press conference, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels as it believes for a free and fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

"Kulbhushan Jhadav should be represented by an Indian lawyer. We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. We believe for a free & fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jhadav case. However, it is important that Pakistan needs to address the core issues; these issues involve the provision of relevant documents and providing unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav," said the MEA spokesperson.

In May, Pakistan had come up with an ordinance to implement the ICJ verdict. Under the ordinance, India on behalf of Jadhav can file review for the case but despite that New Delhi wasn't given legal document in the case nor power of attorney from Jadhav.

Pakistan had moved to Islamabad High Court asking the court to appoint a lawyer in the case and the court said India should be given a chance to appoint its lawyer.

Jadhav was abducted by Pakistani agencies from Iran and New Delhi was first informed about his custody by Pakistani authorities on March 25, 2016, after which in 2017, Islamabad announced that military has awarded death sentence to him.

Speaking on diplomatic ties talks with China, the MEA spokesperson said that India and China has agreed to resolve outstanding issues in an expeditious manner, on diplomatic talks between the two sides. Srivastava said that both the countries had an in-depth and candid exchange of views on the existing situation in border areas.

He added that both the nations reaffirmed to sincerely work towards the complete disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector. Both the nation also acknowledged the need to maintain close communication through diplomatic, and military channels to ensure complete disengagement, added the MEA spokesperson.

"India, China reaffirm to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in the western sector. India, China had an in-depth, candid exchange of views on the existing situation in border areas India, China acknowledge need to maintain close communication through diplomatic, military channels to ensure complete disengagement. India, China agree that restoration of peace, tranquillity in border areas is essential for the overall development of ties," said the MEA.