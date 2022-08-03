New Delhi: Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Wednesday (August 3, 2022) resigned from the Haryana Assembly ahead of joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Bishnoi, who submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, said that Congress is "no longer" what it was during Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi's time. The four-time MLA and two-time MP added that the party has deviated from its ideology. His resignation has necessitated a bypoll for the Adampur seat in the Hisar district, which Bishnoi currently represents.

The 53-year-old was expelled from all party positions by the Congress soon after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in June. He had been sulking since before that and had raised a banner of revolt after the party ignored him for the post of its Haryana unit chief during a revamp earlier this year.

Bishnoi in the past few weeks had met Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar.

आज हरियाणा के ओजस्वी और मिलनसार मुख्यमंत्री श्री मनोहर लाल जी से शिष्टाचार भेंट की और प्रदेश के वर्तमान राजनीतिक विषय और हरियाणा के विकास कार्य को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण चर्चा की। pic.twitter.com/G08GtV4Mkv — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) July 24, 2022

सरल व सहज़ व्यक्तित्व के धनी आदरणीय श्री जे.पी. नड्डा जी से आत्मीय भेंट की और वर्तमान राजनीतिक विषय पर चर्चा हुई



नड्डा जी की सरलता और उनका सहज़ व्यक्तित्व उन्हें सच्चे जनसेवक की पहचान दिलाती है। pic.twitter.com/HPAoa6wwyT — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) July 24, 2022

For the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, it will be the second parting with the Congress, nearly six years after he had returned to the fold.

Bishnoi and his father Bhajan Lal had floated the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) in 2007 after the Congress handpicked Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the chief minister's post following the party's thumping victory in 2005. The HJC later entered into a tie-up with the BJP and two other parties, who jointly contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Haryana. But the alliance crumbled before the assembly polls.

Around six years ago, Bishnoi returned to the Congress fold. However, despite his return to Congress, Bishnoi and Hooda never had warm relations.

(With agency inputs)