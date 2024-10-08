Kulgam election result 2024 vidhan sabha chunav live winner loser candidate Mohd Amin Dar Sudarshan Singh Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami bjp congress nc eci Jammu & Kashmir assembly election result

As the counting of votes are underway in Jammu & Kashmir, all eyes are glued to the results which will determine if BJP or NC Congress is going to form the government or will the voter bring a total surprise for the Union Territory.

Having the Assembly elections after a gap of 10 years, and the first after the abrogation of Article 370, the J&K polls results will be a nail biter of a victory for the party that comes to power.

Kulgam went to polls on September 18, 2024 in Phase 1 of the election. The 2024 Assembly polls in three phases recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.45 per cent, a little less than the 2014 percentage of 65.

Key candidates for Kulgam Constituency are JKPDP’s Mohd Amin Dar, JKNPP’s Sudarshan Singh, and Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami from CPM.

