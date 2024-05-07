Kulgam Encounter: TRF Kashmir Chief Basit Dar Among Two Terrorists Killed By Security Forces

Two terrorists, including TRF 'The Resistance Front' operational Chief Kashmir Basit Dar, were killed in an encounter with J&K Police and security forces in the Redwani area of Kulgam district, South Kashmir. According to top police sources, one of the two killed terrorists is top TRF commander Basit Dar, who was wanted as an A++ terrorist with a 10 lakh rupee bounty.



The anti-terrorist operation began in the Redwani Kulgam area on Monday night after security forces received information about the presence of terrorists in the region. The operation was halted for the night and resumed in the morning, with two terrorists killed during a fierce gunfight. The house where the terrorists were hiding caught fire on Tuesday morning during the two sides' exchange of fire, they said.

Top security officials have revealed that the killed terrorist was ''TRF commander Basit Ahmad Dar. He has been active since April 25, 2021. He was involved in a number of terrorist attacks on security forces and civilian killings."



Security forces are conducting a search operation at the encounter site. Earlier today, additional deployment was brought to the encounter site. The operation is being carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF.