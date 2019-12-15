हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Kullu's Malana village receives snowfall, life comes to standstill

In Kullu district, the sky will party be cloudy with relative humidity around 91 per cent for the next two days as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Minimum and the maximum temperatures would oscillate between 4 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius.

ANI Photo

Kullu: The normal life of the people residing in Malana village in Kullu came to a standstill after the region received knee-deep snow on Sunday. The village was covered under a white sheet of sparkling snow, causing residents to move outdoors.

Not only the lofty mountains were covered by snow sheet, but the roofs of the houses and the branches of trees were also turned white. Some enthusiasts also went for skiing in the white wonderland in morning hours.

