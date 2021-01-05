हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kumbh Mela 2021

Kumbh Mela 2021: Important dates, venue, Shahi Snan, Ganga Snan other details

Kumbh Mela 2021 will begin in Haridwar on January 14 and there will be 4 Shahi Snan and 6 major baths on Kumbh.

Kumbh Mela 2021: Important dates, venue, Shahi Snan, Ganga Snan other details

Kumbh Mela, the largest religious gathering in the world, is held at Haridwar, Allahabad, Ujjain and Nasik after every 12 years in rotation.

But due to the movement of planets, Kumbh Mela 2021 is falling after 11 years instead of 12 years. Kumbh Mela 2021 will begin in Haridwar on January 14. There will be 4 Shahi Snan and 6 major baths on Kumbh. Devotees will take a holy dip in the Ganges on Kumbh

It is expected that lakhs of devotees will gather in Haridwar before January 14 to take a dip in the holy Ganges during Kumbh Mela. Know the importance of Ganga Snan and the dates of Shahi Snan 2021.

Importance of Ganga Snan

In the scriptures, bathing in the Ganges during Kumbh Mela is considered to be of special importance. According to the scriptures, a person who takes a bath in the Ganges during Kumbha attains salvation (Moksha). The person also gets freedom from all diseases and sins. 

Shahi Snan - The main attraction of Kumbh Mela

There will be 4 Shahi Snan during Kumbh Mela 2021 and 13 akharas will participate in it. Tableaus are taken out from the akhadas during Shahi Snan 2021. In this Naga Baba walks forward and Mahant, Mandaleshwar, Mahamandaleshwar and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar follow the Naga Babas.

Here are the important dates for Kumbh Mela 2021

Makar Sankranti (Snan) - January 14, 2021
Mauni Amavasya (Snan) -  February 11, 2021
Basant Panchami (Snan) - February 16, 2021
Magh Poornima   - February 27, 2021
Maha Shivratri (Shahi Snan)- March 11, 2021
Somvati Amamvasya (Shahi Snan) - April 12, 2021
Baisakhi (Shahi Snan) - April 14, 2021
Ram Navami (Snan) - April 21, 2021
Chaitra Purnima (Shahi Snan) - April 27, 2021

