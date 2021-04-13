Kumbh Mela 2021 'Shahi Snan' in Haridwar on April 14, lakhs of devotees expected to take holy dip

Haridwar: Kumbh Mela 2021 third 'shahi snan' will take place on Wednesday the preparations by the police administration is said to be complete. The entire area is divided into nine super zones, while around 15000 police personnel will be on active duty with several IPS officers.

This time in view of the less crowds there will no route diversion though, if the number of devotees increase then the police may take suitable action.



The order of 'akhadas' will be the same and 'shahi snan' will begin with the Niranjani Akhara at 8.30 am, after Niranjani, Juna, Mahanirvani, Bairagi Akhara, Bada Udaseen Panchayati akhada, Naya Udaseen akhada and then finally the saints at Nirmal Akhara will take the bath.

As the second wave of coronavirus wreaks havoc in the country, preparations are being made for the movement of thousands of pilgrims in Haridwar. There is a chance that the third main royal bath of Kumbh may become a super spreader across the country.

According to an estimates by the Haridwar administration, about 1.5 lakh people are present in the city at this time. On April 14, i.e. on the day of the royal bath, the crowd can reach upto 20 to 25 lakhs. The local administration believes it is impossible to follow the coronavirus protocol, at the fair such as two yards for social distancing and masks.