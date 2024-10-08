Advertisement
Kupwara J&K Election Results 2024 Live: Sajad Lone’s Future On The Line As J&K Awaits Final Tally Today

Kupwara Assembly Results LIVE: Counting of votes for Kupwara assembly constituency of Jammu and Kashmir will begin at 8 a.m.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 06:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kupwara Assembly Results LIVE: Kupwara is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, located in Kupwara district and falling under the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat. 

Key candidates contesting the Kupwara seat include Sajad Gani Lone from the Jammu & Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC), independent candidate Gh Nabi Khan Pathan, and Bashir Ahmad Malik from Bhim Sena (BHS), who won the seat in the 2014 elections. 

List Of Candidates In Fray From Kupwara

  1. Bashir Ahmad Malik, Bhim Sena (BHS) 

  2. Gh Nabi Khan Pathan, Independent (IND) 

  3. Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 

  4. Nasir Aslam Wani, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) 

  5. Pirzada Firdous Ahmad, Independent (IND) 

  6. Sabiha Begum, Samajwadi Party (SP) 

  7. Sajad Gani Lone, Jammu & Kashmir People Conference (JKPC) 

  8. Saleema, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 

According to the 2011 Census, Kupwara had a population of 21,771, with 15,120 males (69%) and 6,651 females (31%). The majority of people in Kupwara, about 98%, follow Islam, while the remaining 2% practice Hinduism and Sikhism. 

Kupwara, a town in Jammu and Kashmir, boasts strong road connectivity to nearby towns and villages as well as to the rest of India. Key routes include the Sopore-Kupwara Road and the Kupwara-Trehgam Road. Further improving its transport links, Kupwara is also connected via National Highway 701 (NH 701), which runs through the town, ensuring enhanced accessibility.

