हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Kupwara's Bilqees Ara sets example, donates blood 25 times since 2012

The health officials said that Bilqees is setting the trend due to which several women volunteers have come forward and become regular blood donors.

Kupwara&#039;s Bilqees Ara sets example, donates blood 25 times since 2012

Srinagar: Bilqees Ara, an ASHA worker from a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir’s border district Kupwara, has set an example for people by donating blood 25 times since 2012, saving a number of lives.

Bilqees says he understands the importance of donating blood. She donated blood for the first time when her cousin was in need of it in 2012.  The happiness she felt that time made her a regular volunteer and she has continued doing it ever since.

“I still remember when my cousin was pregnant and she had lost a lot of blood and was desperately in need of it. That was when I donated blood for the first time,” said Bilqees.

She added that people should come forward and donate blood to save lives. “It doesn’t harm one, it makes you feel better mentally as well as physically,” she said.

Bilqees is now a registered blood donor at the District Hospital Handwara where she has donated blood more than twelve times so far. She has also donated blood at Kupwara hospital and Lal Ded hospital in Srinagar on several occasions.

Bilqees has the complete support of her family, especially her husband who always supported her.

The health officials said that Bilqees is setting the trend due to which several women volunteers have come forward and become regular blood donors.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirblood donationblood donorASHA worker
Next
Story

Your presence in Maharashtra will become insignificant: Sanjay Raut hits back at Narayan Rane for West Bengal remark

Must Watch

PT1M47S

Central govt issued new rules for drone usage, now drone flying gets easier