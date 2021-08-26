Kupwara's Bilqees Ara sets example, donates blood 25 times since 2012

Srinagar: Bilqees Ara, an ASHA worker from a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir’s border district Kupwara, has set an example for people by donating blood 25 times since 2012, saving a number of lives.

Bilqees says he understands the importance of donating blood. She donated blood for the first time when her cousin was in need of it in 2012. The happiness she felt that time made her a regular volunteer and she has continued doing it ever since.

“I still remember when my cousin was pregnant and she had lost a lot of blood and was desperately in need of it. That was when I donated blood for the first time,” said Bilqees.

She added that people should come forward and donate blood to save lives. “It doesn’t harm one, it makes you feel better mentally as well as physically,” she said.

Bilqees is now a registered blood donor at the District Hospital Handwara where she has donated blood more than twelve times so far. She has also donated blood at Kupwara hospital and Lal Ded hospital in Srinagar on several occasions.

Bilqees has the complete support of her family, especially her husband who always supported her.

The health officials said that Bilqees is setting the trend due to which several women volunteers have come forward and become regular blood donors.

