The tragic accident involving a BEST electric bus claimed eight lives and injured more than 40 people in Mumbai's Kurla area on December 9. The bus, hired on a wet-lease basis by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, was driven by 54-year-old Sanjay More.

In addition to the loss of lives and injuries, several vehicles were also damaged in the crash.

Medical tests conducted on Sanjay More at a civic hospital in Sion revealed that he did not have any mental disorders or brain-related diseases. The psychological test, performed before the commencement of the case trial, confirmed his mental condition was normal.

Additionally, More's blood test showed that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Driver's Claim of Brake Failure Disputed

More initially claimed that the accident occurred due to a brake failure. However, a report from the regional transport office (RTO) contradicted his claim. The RTO stated that the vehicle had no brake or technical issues and was in working condition.

BEST administration disclosed that More had received only three days of training before being allowed to drive the electric bus. RTO officials suspect that human error and insufficient training in handling automatic transmission buses may have contributed to the accident.

Sanjay More has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and remains in police custody for alleged reckless driving.