Kushinagar blast

Kushinagar mosque blast case: Six people arrested, including retired Indian Army officer

The blast took place in Bairagai Patti village of Kushinagar district on November 11 (Monday) afternoon. The explosion was strong enough to rip apart doors and windows in the mosque, according to news agency IANS.

A total of six people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar mosque blast case, including a retired Indian Army officer. Till now, no terrorist connection has been found in the investigation of the case.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Dr Ashfaq from Toli Chowki area of ​​Hyderabad. He was a captain in the Army Hospital in Hyderabad and took early retirement two years ago. His wife is currently working in the Army Hospital.

Speaking on the matter, UP Inspector-general of police Law and Order, Praveen Kumar, said, "All aspects are being investigated. The police will be able to tell something only after reaching the last point of investigation of the incident."

Forensic reports have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by explosives stored in the mosque. Initially, it was believed that the blast was caused by an explosion in an inverter battery.

Haji Qutbuddin, the mastermind in the case has been arrested from Gorakhpur. He had brought some goods in April 2019 and kept it in the mosque. Several cases have already been registered against Qutbuddin. He has also gone to jail on charges of disturbing social harmony.

The investigation is going on and the ATS is on the lookout for another suspect.

