Narendra Modi

Kutch has taken a big step towards new age technology, new age economy: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi added, "I can never forget the time when the people of Gujarat had a ‘simple’ demand - to get electricity during dinner time."

Photo: ANI

Kutch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 15, 2020) visited Gujarat's Kutch to lay the foundation stone of several development projects and said that the city has taken a big step towards new age technology and new age economy.

"Today Kutch has taken a big step towards new age technology and new age economy. Today Kutch is one of the fastest developing areas. Connectivity is improving here day by day," said PM Modi.

PM Modi added, "I can never forget the time when the people of Gujarat had a ‘simple’ demand - to get electricity during dinner time. Things have changed so much in Gujarat. Today’s youth in Gujarat are not aware of the earlier days of inconvenience."

PM Modi stated that over the last twenty years, Gujarat has introduced many farmer-friendly schemes and the state was among the earliest to work on strengthening solar energy capacities. 

"Energy security and water security are vital in the 21st century. Who can forget the water problems of Kutch. When our team spoke of getting Narmada waters to Kutch, we were mocked. Now, Narmada waters have reached Kutch and by the blessings of Maa Narmada, Kutch is progressing," noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM said that one has to keep changing with the times and embrace global best practices.

"In this regard, I want to laud the farmers in Kutch. They are exporting fruits abroad. This is phenomenal and indicates the innovative zeal of our farmers. The agriculture, dairy and fisheries sectors have prospered in Gujarat over the last two decades. The reason is- minimum interference from the Government. What Gujarat did was to empower farmers and cooperatives," said PM Modi.
 

PM Modi stated that the agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even opposition parties have been asking over the years. He said that the Centre is always committed to farmer welfare and we will keep assuring the farmers, addressing their concerns.
 

PM Modi is in the state to lay the foundation stone of several development projects that includes a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant.

 

 

Tags:
Narendra ModiKutchGujarat
