Kutch has taken a big step towards new age technology, new age economy: PM Narendra Modi

Kutch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 15, 2020) visited Gujarat's Kutch to lay the foundation stone of several development projects and said that the city has taken a big step towards new age technology and new age economy.

"Today Kutch has taken a big step towards new age technology and new age economy. Today Kutch is one of the fastest developing areas. Connectivity is improving here day by day," said PM Modi.

आज कच्छ ने New Age Technology और New Age Economy, दोनों ही दिशा में बहुत बड़ा कदम उठाया है: PM @narendramodi in Kutch — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 15, 2020

आज कच्छ देश के सबसे तेज़ी से विकसित होते क्षेत्रों में से एक है। यहां की कनेक्टिविटी दिनों दिन बेहतर हो रही है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 15, 2020

PM Modi added, "I can never forget the time when the people of Gujarat had a ‘simple’ demand - to get electricity during dinner time. Things have changed so much in Gujarat. Today’s youth in Gujarat are not aware of the earlier days of inconvenience."

I can never forget the time when the people of Gujarat had a ‘simple’ demand - to get electricity during dinner time. Things have changed so much in Gujarat. Today’s youth in Gujarat are not aware of the earlier days of inconvenience: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 15, 2020

PM Modi stated that over the last twenty years, Gujarat has introduced many farmer-friendly schemes and the state was among the earliest to work on strengthening solar energy capacities.

Over the last twenty years, Gujarat introduced many farmer friendly schemes. Gujarat was among the earliest to work on strengthening solar energy capacities: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 15, 2020

Speaking at the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of development projects in Kutch. https://t.co/1LwsxK9GB5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2020

"Energy security and water security are vital in the 21st century. Who can forget the water problems of Kutch. When our team spoke of getting Narmada waters to Kutch, we were mocked. Now, Narmada waters have reached Kutch and by the blessings of Maa Narmada, Kutch is progressing," noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Energy security & water security are vital in the 21st century. Who can forget the water problems of Kutch. When our team spoke of getting Narmada waters to Kutch, we were mocked. Now, Narmada waters have reached Kutch & by the blessings of Maa Narmada, Kutch is progressing: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 15, 2020

PM said that one has to keep changing with the times and embrace global best practices.

"In this regard, I want to laud the farmers in Kutch. They are exporting fruits abroad. This is phenomenal and indicates the innovative zeal of our farmers. The agriculture, dairy and fisheries sectors have prospered in Gujarat over the last two decades. The reason is- minimum interference from the Government. What Gujarat did was to empower farmers and cooperatives," said PM Modi.



One has to keep changing with the times and embrace global best practices. In this regard I want to laud the farmers in Kutch. They are exporting fruits abroad. This is phenomenal and indicates the innovative zeal of our farmers: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 15, 2020

The agriculture, dairy and fisheries sectors have prospered in Gujarat over the last two decades. The reason is- minimum interference from the Government. What Gujarat did was to empower farmers and cooperatives: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 15, 2020

PM Modi stated that the agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even opposition parties have been asking over the years. He said that the Centre is always committed to farmer welfare and we will keep assuring the farmers, addressing their concerns.



The agriculture reforms that have taken place is exactly what farmer bodies and even opposition parties have been asking over the years. Government of India is always committed to farmer welfare and we will keep assuring the farmers, addressing their concerns: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 15, 2020

PM Modi is in the state to lay the foundation stone of several development projects that includes a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant.

Live TV