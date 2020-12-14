हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Kutch visit: Hybrid renewable energy park, automated milk plant and more; check PM Narendra Modi's programme on Tuesday

PM Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on December 15 and lay the foundation stone of several development projects.

Kutch visit: Hybrid renewable energy park, automated milk plant and more; check PM Narendra Modi&#039;s programme on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a visit to Dhordo in Kutch, Gujarat on Tuesday (December 15) and lay the foundation stone of several development projects in the state. These projects include a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be present on the occasion. PM Modi will also undertake a visit to the White Rann, followed by witnessing a cultural programme.

Harnessing its vast coastline, Gujarat is taking a significant step towards transforming seawater to potable drinking water with the upcoming Desalination Plant at Mandvi, Kutch.

This Desalination Plant, with 10 crore litre per day capacity (100 MLD), will strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing Narmada Grid, Sauni network and treated wastewater infrastructure.

It will be an important milestone for sustainable and affordable water resource harvesting in the country. Nearly 8 lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas will receive desalinated water from this plant, which will also help in sharing the surplus to upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar and Gandhidham.

It is one of the five upcoming desalination plants in Gujarat besides those at Dahej (100 MLD), Dwarka (70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (70 MLD) and Gir Somnath (30 MLD).

The Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village in the district of Kutch in Gujarat will be the country's largest renewable energy generation park. It will lead to the generation of renewable energy to the tune of 30 GW. Spread over 72,600 hectares of land, the park will have a dedicated hybrid park zone for wind and solar energy storage, as well as an exclusive zone for wind park activities.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch. The plant will cost Rs 121 Crore and will have the capacity to process 2 lakh litres of milk per day.

