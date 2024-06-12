Kuwait Fire Mishap: Deputy PM Says 'Greed Of Company, Owners' Behind 49 Indian Lives Lost | Top Developments
Kuwait Fire Tragedy: The emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, vowed to hold those responsible for the tragedy, which claimed at least 49 lives, and on Wednesday directed authorities to investigate the massive fire.
The majority of the dead, according to Maj Gen Eid Al-Owaihan, Director General of the Forensic Department, were Indian citizens from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and northern Indian states.
In a condolence message sent to the families of the victims of the Mangaf fire incident, the Emir expressed his sincere sorrow and deep sympathy to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. According to the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Emir ordered officials to investigate the causes of the fire outbreak and hold those responsible accountable.
Here are the top 10 developments on Kuwait fire incident:
- Kuwait's Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, also expressed their condolences for the victims of the fire.
- Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Minister of Defence, has ordered police to arrest the owner of the Mangaf building where the fatal fire occurred Wednesday.
- Along with the owner, the building's janitor, and the owner of the company responsible for the workers pending the completion of the criminal evidence personnel's examination of the scene, according to the Kuwait Times.
- "What happened today is a result of the greed of the company and the building owners," the minister said in a statement after visiting the fire scene.
- Jasem Al-Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed his deep condolences to Kuwait over the death and injuries caused by a fire in the Gulf country.
- He expressed his condolences for the victims of the incident, pleading with Allah Almighty to grant the deceased mercy and the injured a speedy recovery, according to KUNA from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the fire incident as "saddening" and stated that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation.
- Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is rushing to Kuwait at the request of Prime Minister Modi to oversee assistance to Indians injured in the fire and to ensure the timely repatriation of the mortal remains of those killed.
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed shock at the incident and stated that the Indian embassy in the Gulf nation will provide "fullest assistance" to all involved.
- Adarsh Swaika, the Indian ambassador to Kuwait, visited several hospitals, including those where the injured were admitted, and assured the victims that all assistance would be provided.
