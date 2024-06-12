Kuwait Fire Mishap: Deputy PM Says 'Greed Of Company, Owners' Behind 49 Indian Lives Lost | Top Developments

Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the emir of Kuwait, vowed to hold those accountable for the tragedy that claimed at least 49 lives and on Wednesday gave the authorities an order to investigate the massive fire at an apartment block housing foreign workers, the majority of whom were Indians. According to the most recent reports, the fire that broke out early on Wednesday in a six-story building housing labourers in southern Kuwait killed about fifty people, most of them were Indians.



The majority of the dead, according to Maj Gen Eid Al-Owaihan, Director General of the Forensic Department, were Indian citizens from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and northern Indian states.

In a condolence message sent to the families of the victims of the Mangaf fire incident, the Emir expressed his sincere sorrow and deep sympathy to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. According to the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Emir ordered officials to investigate the causes of the fire outbreak and hold those responsible accountable.

Here are the top 10 developments on Kuwait fire incident: