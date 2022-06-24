KVPY Result 2021-22: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has announced the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Aptitude Test (KVPY) result 2021-22 today on 24th June. The authorities have declared the KVPY results for SA, SX and SB streams in online mode. Candidates will be able to check and download their provisional merit list of KVPY 2022 at the official website - kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. Candidates who have appeared for the aptitude test can check the results by entering the application number and date of birth in the online portal. Along with the KVPY result, the officials have also released the category-wise cutoff for candidates. KVPY exam was held on 22nd May 2022. The KVPY answer key was released on 25th May 2022.

KVPY 2021 Fellowship Cut-Offs

All India Rank List – General Merit and cut off marks:

Stream – SA (51.00 % and above)

Stream – SX (52.00 % and above)

Stream – SB (45.00 % and above)

KVPY Fellowship Programme: All India Rank List under Empowerment Initiative for SC/ST students

Stream – SA (40.00 % and above)

Stream – SX (40.00 % and above)

Stream – SB (32.00 % and above)

KVPY Fellowship Programme: All India Rank List under Empowerment Initiative for PWD students

Stream – SA (40.00 % and above)

Stream – SX (40.00 % and above)

Stream – SB (32.00 % and above)

KVPY result 2021-22: Here is how you can check your result

Step 1: Visit the official website — kvpy.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on KVPY result 2021 link available on the homepage

Step 3: The result will appear on the screen stream wise

Step 4: Download and take a print out for further reference.

KVPY is a national-level fellowship programme under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Some of the top institutes in the country, including the IISc and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) consider the test for admission to UG and UG, PG integrated courses.