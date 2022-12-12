KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya PGT, TGT, other posts at kvsangathan.nic.in, direct link here
Candidates can apply for PGT, TGT and various other posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools on the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to apply and other important details.
Trending Photos
KVS PGT, TGT Recruitment 2022: The applications for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS Recruitment 2022 is underway for various posts including TGT, PGT, PRT. Eligible candidates can apply for various teaching and non-teaching posts through the official website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in or through the direct link given below. Candidates can check important dates, eligibility criteria and more here.
KVS Recruitment 2022 notification: Important Dates
- Commencement of online application for KVS Recruitment- December 5, 2022
- Last day to apply for KVS PGT TGT PRT and other posts: December 26, 2022
KVS Recruitment Vacancy Details 2022
The KVS is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 13404 seats for teaching posts like Primary Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT Music, Assistant Principal, and Vice Principal among others. While the non-teaching posts include Librarian, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Hindi Translator, and Stenographer Grade-II. KVS Recruitment Official Notification
KVS Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply
- Visit the official website-kvsangathan.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the KVS recruitment link to apply under the announcement section as per your preference
- In the newly opened tab, click on new registration and generate your login credentials
- Log in with the system-generated login id and password
- Submit the required details and upload the documents
- Pay the application fee and submit your application form
- Take a printout for future references
KVS PGT Recruitment 2022- Direct link
KVS TGT Recruitment 2022- Direct link
KVS Assistant Commissioner, Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment- Direct Link
KVS Librarian and Other Non Teaching Posts- Direct Link
KVS Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Candidates will be selected through Computer Based Test and Skill Test (if required) followed by Interview. Selected candidates will then be put through Document verification and medical examination.
Live Tv
More Stories