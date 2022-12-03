topStoriesenglish
KVS Recruitment 2022: Registration for over 13,400 PGT, TGT and other posts to begin SOON at vsangathan.nic.in for, check details

Over 13400 vacancies for various posts TGT, PGT, PRT and others are on offer in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, scroll down to check details.

Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has issued the notification for KVS Recruitment 2022 for various posts including TGT, PGT, PRT and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various teaching and non-teaching posts through the official website  of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates can check important dates, eligibility criteria and more here

KVS Recruitment 2022 notification: Important Dates

  • Commencement of online application for KVS Recruitment- December 5, 2022
  • Last day to apply for KVS PGT TGT PRT and other posts: December 26, 2022

KVS Recruitment Vacancy Details 2022

The KVS is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 13404 seats for teaching posts like Primary Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT Music, Assistant Principal, and Vice Principal among others. While the non-teaching posts include Librarian, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Hindi Translator, and Stenographer Grade-II.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Visit the official website-kvsangathan.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the KVS teaching recruitment link
  • In the newly opened tab, register and generate your login credentials
  • Access the KVS recruitment portal and apply for the post
  • Submit asked details and upload the documents
  • Submit your application and save the page
  • Take a printout for future references

KVS Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected through Computer Based Test and Skill Test (if required) followed by Interview. Selected candidates will then be put through Document verification and medical examination.

